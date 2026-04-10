Google, Intel expand partnership to build AI-focused CPUs

Google and Intel have announced an expansion of their long-standing multiyear partnership. The tech giants will work together on artificial intelligence (AI) central processing units (CPUs) and custom infrastructure processors. This comes as the industry shifts from training AI models to deploying them, creating a demand for generalist CPU chips capable of handling heavy workloads.

Partnership details Google's cloud division to continue using Xeon processors As part of the expanded partnership, Google's cloud division will continue to deploy Intel's Xeon processors across a wide range of workloads. This includes inference and general-purpose computing tasks. The tech giant will also integrate Intel's latest Xeon 6 chips into its systems. The companies plan to co-develop custom infrastructure processing units (IPUs) for more efficient computing, offloading tasks traditionally handled by CPUs.

AI infrastructure Intel CEO highlights need for balanced systems in scaling AI Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, stressed the importance of balanced systems for scaling AI. He said, "Scaling AI requires more than accelerators, it requires balanced systems. CPUs and IPUs are central to delivering the performance, efficiency and flexibility modern AI workloads demand," This statement underscores the critical role of both CPUs and IPUs in meeting the demands of contemporary AI workloads.

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Market shift Agentic AI systems driving CPU demand The rising demand for agentic AI systems, which can perform complex multi-step operations beyond simple chatbot functionality, has increased the need for more CPU processing power. This trend could help Intel improve its financial position and attract new customers after losing market share to competitors in the early years of the AI boom.

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