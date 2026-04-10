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Google, Intel expand partnership to build AI-focused CPUs
The tech giants will work together on AI CPUs

Google, Intel expand partnership to build AI-focused CPUs

By Akash Pandey
Apr 10, 2026
01:33 pm
What's the story

Google and Intel have announced an expansion of their long-standing multiyear partnership. The tech giants will work together on artificial intelligence (AI) central processing units (CPUs) and custom infrastructure processors. This comes as the industry shifts from training AI models to deploying them, creating a demand for generalist CPU chips capable of handling heavy workloads.

Partnership details

Google's cloud division to continue using Xeon processors

As part of the expanded partnership, Google's cloud division will continue to deploy Intel's Xeon processors across a wide range of workloads. This includes inference and general-purpose computing tasks. The tech giant will also integrate Intel's latest Xeon 6 chips into its systems. The companies plan to co-develop custom infrastructure processing units (IPUs) for more efficient computing, offloading tasks traditionally handled by CPUs.

AI infrastructure

Intel CEO highlights need for balanced systems in scaling AI

Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, stressed the importance of balanced systems for scaling AI. He said, "Scaling AI requires more than accelerators, it requires balanced systems. CPUs and IPUs are central to delivering the performance, efficiency and flexibility modern AI workloads demand," This statement underscores the critical role of both CPUs and IPUs in meeting the demands of contemporary AI workloads.

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Market shift

Agentic AI systems driving CPU demand

The rising demand for agentic AI systems, which can perform complex multi-step operations beyond simple chatbot functionality, has increased the need for more CPU processing power. This trend could help Intel improve its financial position and attract new customers after losing market share to competitors in the early years of the AI boom.

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Strategic move

Intel to join Musk's Terafab AI chip complex project

On Tuesday, Intel announced its participation in Elon Musk's Terafab AI chip complex project with SpaceX and Tesla. The collaboration is aimed at powering Musk's robotics and data center ambitions. In another strategic move, Intel plans to buy back the stake it had sold to Apollo Global Management in its Ireland manufacturing facility where Xeon server processors are made.

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