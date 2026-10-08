Google introduces AI Edge Foresight for offline Mac note-taking
Google AI Edge Foresight, a new AI-powered note-taking app made for Mac users.
It stands out with offline support (thanks to the EmbeddingGemma 2 model), letting you take and organize notes even when you're not connected.
The split-screen setup means you can jot down quick thoughts while the AI helps turn them into full notes, handy for meetings.
Edge Foresight supports file uploads
Google AI Edge Foresight also lets you upload files like PDFs, Google Docs, and Office docs, so all your stuff is in one place and easy to reference during discussions.
Optimized for Apple Silicon Macs, it works entirely offline: great if your Wi-Fi is spotty or you're on the move.
With competition heating up from apps like Granola, Google's clearly aiming to make note-taking smarter and more flexible for everyone.