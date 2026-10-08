Google introduces AI Edge Foresight for offline Mac note-taking

Google AI Edge Foresight also lets you upload files like PDFs, Google Docs, and Office docs, so all your stuff is in one place and easy to reference during discussions.

Optimized for Apple Silicon Macs, it works entirely offline: great if your Wi-Fi is spotty or you're on the move.

With competition heating up from apps like Granola, Google's clearly aiming to make note-taking smarter and more flexible for everyone.