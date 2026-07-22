Google introduces Android 17 tool to wirelessly transfer iPhone data
Technology
Thinking about ditching your iPhone for an Android?
Google's new migration tool in Android 17 lets you wirelessly move your photos, videos, contacts, messages, calendars, passwords, even Wi-Fi, and eSIMs, without needing extra apps.
It's all about making the switch as smooth (and stress-free) as possible.
Available on Pixel and Galaxy Z
The feature is already live on select Pixel models and Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip8 and Galaxy Z Fold8.
Google says more Android devices will get it soon, so if you're planning a phone upgrade, moving your stuff just got a whole lot simpler.