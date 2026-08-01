Google introduces 'Camera Looks' sensor-level filters exclusive to Pixel 11
Technology
Google just dropped "Camera Looks" for its new Pixel 11 phones, a feature that tweaks photos right at the sensor level, giving them a fresh vibe you don't usually see on smartphones.
One standout option, "Digi," lets you snap pics with that retro digital camera look.
Right now, this is only for Pixel 11 users.
'Digi' filter adds retro digital look
"Camera Looks" is all about making your photos feel different and more fun. The Digi filter adds a nostalgic touch, setting the Pixel 11 apart from other phones out there.
Google says it's always exploring ways to share cool features with more people, but for now, this one is staying exclusive to the latest Pixels.