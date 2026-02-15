Android 17's release schedule is now out

Despite the late start, Google is targeting a stable launch of Android 17 in June 2026. This will coincide with the next opt-out without a data wipe. The first beta was released in January, and while additional beta releases are expected, their exact timing is not confirmed but may occur in April and May. These updates are expected to align with Google's Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) cycle.

Milestone

Platform stability milestone to be reached in March

The next beta release, scheduled for March, will bring the Platform Stability milestone. This will include final SDK/NDK APIs and mostly final app-facing behaviors. Google's approach this year is less rigid about future betas, only indicating "Later Beta releases" on the graphic and "About" page. Google has confirmed that there will be a 26Q3 (presumably called "17 QPR1") release and a bigger 26Q4 ("17 QPR2") update. The final update in this cycle will be the 27Q1 ("17 QPR3").