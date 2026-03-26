Google's AI tool lets you create full songs with prompts

Google has launched an upgraded version of its AI music generation model, Lyria 3 Pro. The new model expands on the capabilities of its predecessor, Lyria 3, by improving composition capabilities and bringing the tool to more Google products and platforms. The main focus of Lyria 3 Pro is on generating music with better structure and control.

Advanced features Improved composition capabilities Lyria 3 Pro can now create tracks of up to three minutes, a significant improvement over the earlier versions. It also supports prompts that define musical elements such as intros, verses, choruses, and bridges. The system is designed to better understand musical composition, allowing users to experiment with different styles and transitions. This makes it ideal for creators working on projects requiring customized background music.

Product expansion Integration with Google platforms Lyria 3 Pro is being integrated into several Google platforms, including Vertex AI for businesses needing large-scale audio generation. Developers can access it through Google AI Studio and the Gemini API, where it is offered alongside other music generation tools. The model is also being rolled out to Google Vids, allowing users to add AI-generated music to video projects.

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