Google introduces new charging system for Pixel Watch 4
The Pixel Watch 4 drops on August 20, 2023, and it's bringing a fresh charging setup.
Instead of the usual pins on the back, charging contacts now sit on the side—so you get up to 25% faster charging and a cleaner look.
This side-mounted design means you'll charge your watch on its side (handy for checking battery status at a glance), and repairs should be easier thanks to a removable rear housing.
Heads up: you'll need a new dock for this system, and Google isn't including a USB-C adapter in the box this time.
