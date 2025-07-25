Intel, TOI launch campaign to bridge tech gap in Indian schools
Intel and The Times of India just kicked off "The Learning Curve," a campaign to help close the tech gap in Indian schools.
Right now, only 57.2% of schools have functional computers, and a mere 53.9% have internet access, so this project is all about making tech more accessible and useful for students.
'The Learning Curve' focuses on AI-powered PCs as learning tools
The campaign centers on three things: using PCs as actual learning tools, teaching safe tech habits, and sharing stories that feel relevant to Indian students.
Insights from over 100,000 parents and teachers shaped the plan—many worry about screen time and distractions but see real benefits if tech is used wisely.
With support from educators like Ranjitsinh Disale and voices like Soha Ali Khan, The Learning Curve also highlights how AI-powered PCs could make learning smarter while backing India's push for digital literacy.