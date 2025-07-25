Intel, TOI launch campaign to bridge tech gap in Indian schools

'The Learning Curve' focuses on AI-powered PCs as learning tools

The campaign centers on three things: using PCs as actual learning tools, teaching safe tech habits, and sharing stories that feel relevant to Indian students.

Insights from over 100,000 parents and teachers shaped the plan—many worry about screen time and distractions but see real benefits if tech is used wisely.

With support from educators like Ranjitsinh Disale and voices like Soha Ali Khan, The Learning Curve also highlights how AI-powered PCs could make learning smarter while backing India's push for digital literacy.