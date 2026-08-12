Meet Pixel Tag, Google's answer to Apple's AirTag
What's the story
Google has introduced the Pixel Tag, a new device tracker that competes with Apple's AirTag. The slim oblong device weighs about 12g and comes in a single grayish color called Fog. It doesn't have any built-in hooks or clips for attaching to objects you want to track, but does come with a button that can trigger a sound on your phone if you've lost it while carrying the Tag.
Device
The tracker is powered by CR2032 coin batteries
The Pixel Tag is compatible with Google's Find Hub network, which uses the Bluetooth capabilities of Android devices around the world to help find lost items.
The device also has an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust and rain.
It runs on CR2032 coin batteries, with each battery lasting over a year.
Tracking technology
It uses UWB and Bluetooth 6.0 channel sounding for tracking
The Pixel Tag combines Ultra Wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth 6.0 Channel Sounding for two different kinds of precision tracking.
Once you're close enough to the Pixel Tag, UWB lets the Find Hub app show distance and direction to the tracker, provided you're using a phone with a UWB chip.
Meanwhile, Channel Sounding can display exact distance but not direction, working with any phone or tablet that has Android 16 or later and Bluetooth 6.0 support.
Availability
Pricing and availability
The Pixel Tag will be available for pre-order on November 11.
A single unit of the Pixel Tag will cost ₹3,799, while a four-pack will be priced at ₹12,900.
This pricing strategy is similar to Apple's offering, making it an attractive option for those looking for a reliable device tracker.