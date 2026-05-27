Google introduces Search services history and personalized recommendations settings
Technology
Google just dropped two fresh settings, Search Services History and Personalized Recommendations, to help you control what gets saved and how your searches are personalized.
These replace the old "Web & App Activity" and "Search Personalization," with notifications rolling out soon.
Google adds saved media, activity controls
Now you can decide if Google saves your activity across Maps, Shopping, Flights, and News.
There's also a handy "Saved Media" feature for managing images, audio, or videos from Lens or voice search: delete files individually without losing other history.
Plus you get to choose if your search results are tailored based on your activity.
Google says your privacy is protected and all current preferences will stay as is during the update.