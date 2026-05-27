Google introduces Search services history and personalized recommendations settings

Google adds saved media, activity controls

Now you can decide if Google saves your activity across Maps, Shopping, Flights, and News.

There's also a handy "Saved Media" feature for managing images, audio, or videos from Lens or voice search: delete files individually without losing other history.

Plus you get to choose if your search results are tailored based on your activity.

Google says your privacy is protected and all current preferences will stay as is during the update.