Google introduces selfie video account recovery feature for locked accounts
Technology
Locked out of your Google account? Now you can get back in with just a quick selfie video.
Google's new feature, announced July 23, 2026, helps users recover accounts even if they don't have their usual devices handy.
It's all about making account recovery easier and more secure.
Google's guided selfie videos encrypted, deletable
You'll be guided to move your head so Google can capture different angles for your selfie video.
If you ever need to recover your account, just record another short video. Google will check it against the saved one to confirm it's really you.
Your videos are encrypted, stored only with your consent, and can be deleted any time in settings.
The rollout is happening now: check the sign-in page to see if you've got access!