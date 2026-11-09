Google introduces TPU 8tx and 8i Max AI chips
Technology
Google is introducing two AI chips, TPU 8tx and 8i Max, according to Bloomberg.
Alphabet's stock was up more than 2% in premarket trading, even though it's down for the year.
These chips aren't brand new, but are tweaked versions aimed at meeting different customer needs.
Google TPU pair challenges NVIDIA dominance
The TPU 8tx is designed for secure and confidential workloads used by government agencies and companies in regulated industries.
The TPU 8i Max, on the other hand, is designed for AI tasks that need to process really long strings of information at once.
Both chips are a fresh challenge to NVIDIA's dominance in the AI chip scene.