Google's new 'Universal Cart' will make your online shopping easier

Google has launched a new tool called Universal Cart, designed to simplify online shopping. The innovative feature lets users add products from different Google platforms like Search, YouTube , and Gmail into one cart. Once an item is added, the system's AI will look for the best price and stock availability across various retailers.

Usage How Universal Cart works The Universal Cart is not just a passive tool, but an active participant in online commerce. It uses Google's advanced AI technology to anticipate potential problems. For instance, if you're buying parts for a custom PC from different retailers and two parts are incompatible, the cart will flag this issue before you make your payment.

Payment integration Integration with Google Wallet The Universal Cart also integrates with Google Wallet, making it even more efficient if the retailer accepts this payment method. This means that if you have loyalty programs or prefer certain merchants, the system will try to find ways for you to save more money or maximize your points. The feature is expected to roll out across various Google platforms this summer.

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UCP expansion Expansion of Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) Along with the Universal Cart, Google also announced the expansion of its Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP). This AI-powered system bridges gaps between online payment platforms and retailers. The company plans to bring UCP to Canada and Australia in the coming months, with a UK launch planned afterward. It will also be integrated into YouTube in the US soon as part of its evolution into an online shopping channel.

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