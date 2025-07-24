Google invests $37 million in African AI, announces grants for institutes

Funding platforms for startups in agriculture, health, and education

The investment will power projects like smarter crop monitoring, language tech for local dialects, and tools to fight hunger.

There's also a new community center in Ghana for hands-on training and collaboration.

Plus, Google is rolling out funding platforms for startups in agriculture, health, and education—and expanding AI education programs in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ghana.

It's all about helping local talent tackle real challenges with the latest tech.