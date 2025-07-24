Next Article
Google invests $37 million in African AI, announces grants for institutes
Google just announced a $37 million push to speed up AI development across Africa, focusing on research and tech that actually fits local needs.
Part of this includes two $1 million grants for top South African institutes working on data science and machine learning.
Funding platforms for startups in agriculture, health, and education
The investment will power projects like smarter crop monitoring, language tech for local dialects, and tools to fight hunger.
There's also a new community center in Ghana for hands-on training and collaboration.
Plus, Google is rolling out funding platforms for startups in agriculture, health, and education—and expanding AI education programs in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ghana.
It's all about helping local talent tackle real challenges with the latest tech.