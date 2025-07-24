Next Article
Memories.ai raises $8 million to help companies analyze their video content
Memories.ai, the startup making sense of massive video libraries with AI, just raised $8 million in seed funding—double what they originally aimed for.
The round was led by Susa Ventures, with backers like Samsung Next and Seedcamp jumping in too.
The platform can analyze massive amounts of footage
Their platform uses smart AI to break down both visuals and audio from videos, making it easy to search, analyze, and even transcribe huge amounts of footage.
With this fresh funding, Memories.ai plans to boost its features and grow the team beyond its current 15 members.
Helps companies actually use all that content
From marketing deep dives to security footage analysis, Memories.ai can sift through up to 10 million hours of video at once—helping companies actually use all that content instead of letting it gather digital dust.