Realme 15 series—Check offers on Pro model's pre-orders

Realme 15 series specs and prices

The Realme 15 Pro packs a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, up to 12GB RAM, a big AMOLED display, dual 50MP rear cameras (plus a sharp selfie cam), and a massive 7,000mAh battery with speedy 80W charging.

The standard Realme 15 runs on MediaTek Dimensity power with up to 8GB RAM and a solid camera setup—same huge battery with 80W fast charging.

Prices start at ₹28,999 for the Pro and ₹23,999 for the regular model.

Both come in three fresh shades: Velvet Green, Silk Purple, and Flowing Silver.