Realme 15 series—Check offers on Pro model's pre-orders
Realme just launched its new 15 and 15 Pro phones in India, both promising longer battery life and smarter AI features.
Pre-orders are open now on Flipkart, Realme's site, and in stores.
If you're eyeing the Pro model, it officially goes on sale July 30 at 12pm.
Realme 15 series specs and prices
The Realme 15 Pro packs a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, up to 12GB RAM, a big AMOLED display, dual 50MP rear cameras (plus a sharp selfie cam), and a massive 7,000mAh battery with speedy 80W charging.
The standard Realme 15 runs on MediaTek Dimensity power with up to 8GB RAM and a solid camera setup—same huge battery with 80W fast charging.
Prices start at ₹28,999 for the Pro and ₹23,999 for the regular model.
Both come in three fresh shades: Velvet Green, Silk Purple, and Flowing Silver.