Google I/O 2026 debuts Gemini 3.5 Flash and Antigravity 2.0

Antigravity demo runs Doom, desktop app

During a live demo, Antigravity fixed missing keyboard drivers on the fly so Doom could run on its brand-new OS: pretty impressive problem-solving!

Now available as a desktop app, with command-line access for developers, it's set to make big coding projects easier and faster.

Meanwhile, Gemini 3.5 Flash is all about speed and efficiency: it's nearly four times the speed of rivals but costs one-half as much, making it the default Gemini model starting today.