Google I/O 2026 debuts Gemini 3.5 Flash and Antigravity 2.0
Big news from Google I/O 2026: Google just dropped Gemini 3.5 Flash and Antigravity 2.0, shaking up the AI scene.
Antigravity 2.0 wowed everyone by building an OS core in only 12 hours using a team of smart sub-agents, all for less than $1,000 and generating billions of tokens along the way.
Plus, Gemini 3.5 Flash is now the default Gemini model starting today.
Antigravity demo runs Doom, desktop app
During a live demo, Antigravity fixed missing keyboard drivers on the fly so Doom could run on its brand-new OS: pretty impressive problem-solving!
Now available as a desktop app, with command-line access for developers, it's set to make big coding projects easier and faster.
Meanwhile, Gemini 3.5 Flash is all about speed and efficiency: it's nearly four times the speed of rivals but costs one-half as much, making it the default Gemini model starting today.