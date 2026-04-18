Google I/O 2026 May 19 to spotlight Gemini, Android 17

AI updates and developer platform upgrades

Expect deep dives into Google's latest AI tools, including updates on smarter models and intelligent agents.

Android 17 will get some spotlight with new features, and Chrome might introduce fresh AI-powered browsing tricks.

Developers can look forward to upgrades for Firebase (now more AI-friendly), plus updates on Flutter, Android Studio, and Google Play—all aimed at making app building smoother.

You can catch everything possibly live online, no matter where you are.