Google I/O 2026 unveils Gemini 3.5 Flash and Omni models
Google just revealed some big AI upgrades at I/O 2026.
The spotlight is on Gemini 3.5 Flash, now available in the Gemini app and Search, which is 4x faster than other frontier models in terms of output tokens per second.
Also making waves is Gemini Omni, a new series of models that accepts image, audio, video, and text input and outputs editable video.
Google updates Gemini app features
The Gemini app got a redesigned interface for easier use and an expanded SynthID tool to help you verify if content is AI-generated.
Coming next week for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US is Gemini Spark, an agent that automates tasks.
Google also teased new AI-powered search tools, a Universal Cart for shopping deals in the app this summer, upgraded YouTube search with Ask YouTube, and Gemini Omni in YouTube Shorts Remix and the Create app, and Android XR glasses launching this fall, bringing AI straight to your hardware.