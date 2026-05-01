Google I/O 2026 unveils Gemini 3.5 Flash and Omni models

Google updates Gemini app features

The Gemini app got a redesigned interface for easier use and an expanded SynthID tool to help you verify if content is AI-generated.

Coming next week for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US is Gemini Spark, an agent that automates tasks.

Google also teased new AI-powered search tools, a Universal Cart for shopping deals in the app this summer, upgraded YouTube search with Ask YouTube, and Gemini Omni in YouTube Shorts Remix and the Create app, and Android XR glasses launching this fall, bringing AI straight to your hardware.