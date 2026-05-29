Google I/O AI frustrates users, DuckDuckGo US installs jump 30%

Gabriel Weinberg says Duck. AI is optional

Google is getting heat for forcing AI search without letting users opt out.

DuckDuckGo founder Gabriel Weinberg says their platform lets you choose: stick with classic search or try their AI tool, Duck. AI.

Social media is buzzing with folks saying goodbye to Google and embracing DuckDuckGo, especially those who just want straightforward results.

As Weinberg puts it, "Google is force-feeding AI with no way to opt out,"