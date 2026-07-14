Google I/O Connect India 2026 unveils 25 Indian-language Gemini Live

Google DeepMind launched a free 56-hour curriculum for building large language models, with participants earning Google Cloud Skill badges and certificates, and with program scaling support from NASSCOM and IISc Bangalore.

The ATL Saathi platform will help teachers run hands-on AI experiments in 100 schools this year.

On the business side, Google introduced CAPSEM, a secure runtime for startups, and new industry standards to keep AI-driven financial transactions safe.

Indian app publishers saw big gains too: Google Play and Android revenues jumped 28% in 2025, hitting ₹5.3 lakh crore.