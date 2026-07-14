Google I/O Connect India 2026 unveils 25 Indian-language Gemini Live
At Google I/O Connect India 2026, Google rolled out fresh AI initiatives to boost Indian developers, startups, and enterprises.
Highlights include free educational programs, industry-ready tools with local language support (Gemini Live now covers 25 Indian languages like Sanskrit and Bhojpuri), and new safety measures for using AI responsibly.
Google DeepMind launches free LLM curriculum
Google DeepMind launched a free 56-hour curriculum for building large language models, with participants earning Google Cloud Skill badges and certificates, and with program scaling support from NASSCOM and IISc Bangalore.
The ATL Saathi platform will help teachers run hands-on AI experiments in 100 schools this year.
On the business side, Google introduced CAPSEM, a secure runtime for startups, and new industry standards to keep AI-driven financial transactions safe.
Indian app publishers saw big gains too: Google Play and Android revenues jumped 28% in 2025, hitting ₹5.3 lakh crore.