Google I/O: Pichai reveals 3.2 quadrillion tokens, new Gemini models
Technology
At this year's Google I/O, CEO Sundar Pichai shared that Google now processes a mind-blowing 3.2 quadrillion tokens every month, seven times more than last year.
The big reveal? Two new AI models: Gemini Omni, which blends text, images, and video for smarter content creation, and Gemini 3.5 Flash, built for fast, efficient task execution.
Gemini Omni arriving on Google apps
Gemini Omni will soon pop up on the Gemini app, YouTube Shorts, and Google Flow to help users create high-quality videos with ease.
Meanwhile, Gemini 3.5 Flash scored higher than Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.7 on industry benchmarks (but just below OpenAI's GPT-5.5).
Plus, Spark will first be available next week in beta to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US.