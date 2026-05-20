Google I/O: Pichai reveals 3.2 quadrillion tokens, new Gemini models

Gemini Omni arriving on Google apps

Gemini Omni will soon pop up on the Gemini app, YouTube Shorts, and Google Flow to help users create high-quality videos with ease.

Meanwhile, Gemini 3.5 Flash scored higher than Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.7 on industry benchmarks (but just below OpenAI's GPT-5.5).

Plus, Spark will first be available next week in beta to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US.