Google is acquiring robotics software company Intrinsic
Intrinsic is being folded into Google, an Alphabet-owned robotics software company that originated in Alphabet's X lab and was spun out in 2021 after about five and a half years of development.
Now joining Google, Intrinsic will leverage Google Cloud and collaborate with DeepMind to make industrial robots smarter and more accessible.
Intrinsic's Flowstate platform
Intrinsic's Flowstate platform lets anyone build AI-powered robotic apps—no hardcore coding required.
Their Vision AI tech even helps robots see better without pricey sensors.
The company recently teamed up with Foxconn to bring smart robots into US factories, and CEO Wendy Tan White says joining Google will help "unlock the promise of physical AI" for way more businesses and developers.
Competing with Amazon and Tesla
With this move, Google is stepping up against Amazon and Tesla in the race for next-gen robotics.
Experts say it could finally push robots from sci-fi dreams into real-world factories—and it looks like a smart bet.