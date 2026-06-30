Google is testing Gmail live beta with Gemini voice search

Gmail live beta shows new UI

You'll spot a new icon in the search bar and a Gemini side panel button inside Gmail.

Tap to open a full-screen window that listens, transcribes what you say, and reads back results while showing you the original email.

There's also an "Ask Gmail" text bar for typing natural questions: AI will sum up your emails for you.

The feature is in beta now and rolling out this summer to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, with similar upgrades coming soon to Docs Live and Keep.