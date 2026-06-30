Google is testing Gmail live beta with Gemini voice search
Google is now testing the beta of Gmail Live on iOS and Android, letting you search your inbox with simple voice commands.
Powered by Gemini Live tech (first teased at I/O 2026), it's all about saving time: think asking, "What are my upcoming travel dates?" or "What are updates on my latest orders?" and getting instant answers.
Gmail live beta shows new UI
You'll spot a new icon in the search bar and a Gemini side panel button inside Gmail.
Tap to open a full-screen window that listens, transcribes what you say, and reads back results while showing you the original email.
There's also an "Ask Gmail" text bar for typing natural questions: AI will sum up your emails for you.
The feature is in beta now and rolling out this summer to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, with similar upgrades coming soon to Docs Live and Keep.