Google is testing Pixel Watch for detecting hypertension
Google is preparing a study for the Pixel Watch that aims to screen for signs of hypertension, making it easier to keep tabs on your health right from your wrist.
This is part of the Fitbit Hypertension Study, where participants' daily watch data gets monitored.
If you're picked for the study, you might be asked to wear a 24-hour blood pressure monitor—and you'll get $50 when you return it.
Apple has similar feature in its watches
To join, participants fill out a quick questionnaire and let their watch collect sensor data as they go about their day—though this could drain battery life a bit faster.
A small group will test an extra monitor for a day.
The approach is similar to what Apple has introduced with its hypertension alerts: instead of giving exact readings, both watches look for patterns over time that could signal high blood pressure—it is expected not to require the newest model.