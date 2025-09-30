Google is testing Pixel Watch for detecting hypertension

Apple has similar feature in its watches

To join, participants fill out a quick questionnaire and let their watch collect sensor data as they go about their day—though this could drain battery life a bit faster.

A small group will test an extra monitor for a day.

The approach is similar to what Apple has introduced with its hypertension alerts: instead of giving exact readings, both watches look for patterns over time that could signal high blood pressure—it is expected not to require the newest model.