NASSCOM to set AI language benchmarks for Indian languages
NASSCOM is planning new standards to test AI models built for Indian languages—a big step since most global benchmarks focus on English or European tongues and miss India's rich mix of languages.
Why current tests fall short
Current global tests, like those from Hugging Face, don't really capture how Indians speak—think mixed languages and unique accents.
NASSCOM plans to consult with universities, startups, and research labs to create benchmarks that actually reflect how people use language here.
Local standards, global impact
By setting local AI standards, NASSCOM wants to help developers build better tools—like smarter voice assistants or customer support—in regional languages.
The hope: more useful tech for everyone in India, fairer competition for local startups, and a boost in homegrown innovation.