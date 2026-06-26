Google issues 1st Fitbit Air firmware update with version change Technology Jun 26, 2026

Fitbit Air just got its first post-launch firmware update from Google, swapping out the original setup version for a new one.

Android users will see a 67 at the start of the version number, while iOS users get the regular digits.

If you've got a Fitbit Air, keep an eye on your Google Health app, a card will pop up when it's time to update.