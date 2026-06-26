Google issues 1st Fitbit Air firmware update with version change
Technology
Fitbit Air just got its first post-launch firmware update from Google, swapping out the original setup version for a new one.
Android users will see a 67 at the start of the version number, while iOS users get the regular digits.
If you've got a Fitbit Air, keep an eye on your Google Health app, a card will pop up when it's time to update.
Fitbit Air update boosts performance
This update mainly tackles bugs and boosts performance, making your fitness tracking smoother, especially after recent fixes for exercise data exports and live tracking hiccups.
Plus, Google says it will continue to improve automatic exercise detection, so expect even smarter workout tracking in future updates.