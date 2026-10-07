Google issues Android 17 October update fixing 28 security issues
Google just dropped the Android 17 October 2026 update for Pixel devices (Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 9 series, Pixel 10 series, Pixel 11 series, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold).
This patch builds on last month's release and tackles 28 security issues, plus six additional security fixes for Google devices to keep things safer.
Pixel update fixes VoIP, keyboard, photos
Besides better security, the update sorts out some everyday annoyances: it fixes audio distortion during certain VoIP calls (for Pixel 8 series up to Pixel 10a), makes sure your virtual keyboard actually shows up in search fields, and stops photos or videos from saving sideways on the Pixel 11 models.
If you're on Softbank with a Pixel 11, you'll get a special version of the update too.