Google issues July 2026 Android updates boosting control and security
Google just dropped its July 2026 updates for Android, covering phones, TVs, Wear OS, Auto, and even PCs.
The focus is on making app management smoother and boosting security.
Some features are still experimental or rolling out slowly, but overall it's about giving users more control and making things work better behind the scenes.
Play Services, WebView, Play Store updates
Play services now shows your phone's IMEI on lock screens and lets you use passkey authentication on Android TV. Connectivity bugs got fixed too.
WebView adds smarter cache management and tighter security for browsing.
The Play Store gets expanded AI-powered search suggestions, easier widget installs during app downloads, plus limits data usage for app restoration in India, Nigeria, and Indonesia, so you don't blow through your data by accident.