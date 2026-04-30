Google issues Nest Wifi firmware update improving stability and security
Technology
Google just rolled out a new firmware update for Nest Wifi routers and points, bringing stability and security improvements.
The latest versions, 14150.883.231 for the router and 1.56.3.497142 for the point, were released on April 24, 2026, following the router's October 2024 update and the point's May 2025 update.
Google Home shows Nest Wifi updates
Nest Wifi devices usually update themselves overnight, but you can double-check in the Google Home app:
tap your router under "All devices," hit the settings gear, then look under "Software information" in "Wi-Fi information."
That's where you'll see if you're running the newest version.