Google issues September 2026 bug fixes and maintenance across devices
Technology
Google's September 2026 System Updates bring bug fixes and maintenance changes to Android phones, tablets, Wear OS watches, Google/Android TV, Auto, and even PCs.
The updates are coming through Play services, the Play Store, and Play system update, but heads-up, some capabilities take months to fully launch.
Android System Intelligence updated to B.29/C.7
The big news: Android System Intelligence gets an upgrade (version B.29/C.7), promising smoother performance thanks to bug fixes and maintenance tweaks.
To check for the update on your device: head to Settings app > tap your name at the very top for "Google services" (on Pixel) > All services tab > Privacy and security > System services.