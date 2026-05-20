Google just made AI filmmaking much easier with Flow

Google is ramping up its video generation capabilities with the Gemini model, introducing major upgrades to its filmmaker and musician-focused tools. The tech giant has announced dedicated mobile apps for these tools, with Flow's video editor launching first on Android and Flow Music launching first on iOS .

Tool evolution Google Flow and Flow Music Google Flow, an AI video editing suite, was announced at I/O 2025. The tool enables creators to make videos from AI-generated assets and their own footage. It also supports features like manipulating camera movement and angles, extending shots, and organizing assets. In April 2026, Google expanded the capabilities of this tool with the launch of "Flow Music," a rebrand of ProducerAI that offers AI tools for music production.

App launch Mobile apps for both tools At the recent I/O 2026 event, Google announced dedicated mobile apps for both Google Flow and Flow Music. These apps will work alongside the web version and are designed to offer "flexibility" and allow users to "create on the go." The video editor of Flow will first be available on Android (in beta) before making its way to iOS, while Flow Music will debut on iOS first before coming to Android.

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Model impact Gemini Omni integrated into Google Flow The Gemini Omni model, which enables the creation of lifelike videos, is now being integrated into Google Flow's video tools. This integration will allow creators to "blend real-world inspiration with generated content" and "iterate conversationally" on the output. It will also ensure consistency for characters in Flow creations, preserving their "identity and voice" across scenes and generations.

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