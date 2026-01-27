Google just patched a major Chrome security bug—update now!
Google has dropped an urgent Chrome update to fix a big security flaw in its V8 JavaScript engine.
The bug (CVE-2026-1220) is basically a race condition that lets hackers mess with your browser's memory when you visit sketchy sites, which could lead to stolen data or malware.
If you haven't updated yet, it's time.
Why this matters
This vulnerability doesn't just affect Chrome—it may affect other Chromium-based browsers.
Anyone running versions older than 144.0.7559.96 on Linux or 144.0.7559.96/.97 on Windows and macOS is at risk of things like password theft or unauthorized access.
How to stay safe
Updating is super simple: go to Settings > About Chrome and let it update and restart automatically.
With so many people using browsers built on V8, acting fast means you're way less likely to get caught by this global threat.