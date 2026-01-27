Google just patched a major Chrome security bug—update now! Technology Jan 27, 2026

Google has dropped an urgent Chrome update to fix a big security flaw in its V8 JavaScript engine.

The bug (CVE-2026-1220) is basically a race condition that lets hackers mess with your browser's memory when you visit sketchy sites, which could lead to stolen data or malware.

If you haven't updated yet, it's time.