Google Keep reminders are now moving to Google Tasks

Google is shifting most of your Keep reminders over to Google Tasks, with some exceptions, and Tasks will become the central solution for to-dos, though you'll still be able to view, edit, and complete reminders from Keep, Calendar, Tasks, Assistant, or Gemini. This update is rolling out on Android, iOS, and web, and you'll spot a "Reminders are now Google Tasks" pop-up letting you know where to find and edit your reminders—whether that's in Keep, Calendar, Tasks, Assistant, or Gemini.

What's changing for your reminders? Now when you set a reminder in Keep, it'll show up in Tasks and Calendar with a "From Keep" label that links back to your note.

You can pick quick options like "Tomorrow morning" or set a custom date and time.

Location info will be added as text instead of triggering notifications—Keep will still show reminders but won't send alerts anymore.

How editing works—and what's limited You can edit dates and times for reminders across apps, but if you want to change the title, you'll need to do it in Tasks or Calendar.

Deleting from Keep lets you choose whether to remove only the note or both the note and its reminder; deleting from Tasks or Calendar does not offer that choice and leaves the original Keep note intact.

Heads up: super long titles get shortened and there's a 100K-task limit—older stuff might get skipped.