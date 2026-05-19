Google launches AI educator series to train Indian school teachers
Google announced its AI Educator Series (GES) for India, aiming to help teachers in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Ladakh, and through the Punjab School Education Board learn how to use AI responsibly in their classrooms.
Announced at the Education World Forum 2026 in London, the program focuses on practical skills, like using Gemini and other AI tools, to make teaching smarter and more interactive.
Google pilots GES in 6 languages
GES will roll out first as pilot projects and offer training in six Indian languages: Assamese, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Odia, and Punjabi.
The initiative fits right into India's National Education Policy 2020 goals for tech-savvy teaching.
Google also teased new AI-powered features for Search that let students create study guides and quizzes, making learning a bit more fun.