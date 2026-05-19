Google launches AI educator series to train Indian school teachers Technology May 19, 2026

Google announced its AI Educator Series (GES) for India, aiming to help teachers in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Ladakh, and through the Punjab School Education Board learn how to use AI responsibly in their classrooms.

Announced at the Education World Forum 2026 in London, the program focuses on practical skills, like using Gemini and other AI tools, to make teaching smarter and more interactive.