Google launches AI farming project in India using satellite images
Technology
Google just kicked off a new AI project aimed at making farming smarter and more sustainable.
Starting in India, its tech uses satellite images to track crops and analyze fields, basically helping farmers grow more while dealing with the challenges of climate change.
Google tools tested across 11 countries
shared with trusted testers in 11 countries across Asia-Pacific and Africa (think Kenya, Vietnam, and Ghana), Google's tools are being used for things like better water management in Indian states and even supporting carbon credit programs for eco-friendly rice farming.
As Alok Talekar from Google DeepMind puts it, the goal is to help farmers globally with insights that can improve their productivity while also addressing climate-related challenges.