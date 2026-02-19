Google launches AI professional certificate for Indian students

You can customize training and select courses relevant to your role, work on 20+ real-world AI projects, and score three months of free Google AI Pro access. Finish all the courses and you'll get a shareable certificate that employers recognize—which matters since 70% of managers say AI skills are a must-have.

Google is investing $15 billion to build out India's tech infrastructure

The certificate will be available in English and Hindi, with plans to expand into more Indian languages.

Google is teaming up with schools, employers, nonprofits—and offering scholarships to make sure more people can join in.

Plus, they're investing $15 billion to build out India's tech infrastructure, including a huge new AI hub in Vizag that'll boost connectivity between India and the US.