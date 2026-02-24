Google launches AI professional certificate on Coursera

The program has seven short courses (varying lengths totaling about 10 hours), plus a capstone project. Expect over 20 hands-on activities where you'll build a portfolio—like project plans or marketing videos—all using natural language (so no coding experience needed). Enroll and you get three months free access to Google AI Pro tools like Gemini and NotebookLM.

Cost and company training

On Coursera in the US and Canada, the certificate costs $49/month. Big names like Walmart and Verizon will be using it to train their employees.

If you're at a small US business, there's free access plus three months of Google Workspace Business Standard.

So far, over one million people have finished Google's career certificates—with 70% seeing positive results within six months.