Google launches Android blocker for bank impersonation calls in Brazil

Google just dropped a handy security upgrade for Android users: your phone can now spot and block scam calls pretending to be from your bank.

To use it, you'll need your bank's app installed; then if a suspicious call comes in, Android checks with the app and hangs up if it's a fake.

The feature is still rolling out first for banks like Revolut, Itau, and Nubank in Brazil, but more banks will be supported later in the year.