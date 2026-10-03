Google launches Android blocker for bank impersonation calls in Brazil
Google just dropped a handy security upgrade for Android users: your phone can now spot and block scam calls pretending to be from your bank.
To use it, you'll need your bank's app installed; then if a suspicious call comes in, Android checks with the app and hangs up if it's a fake.
The feature is still rolling out first for banks like Revolut, Itau, and Nubank in Brazil, but more banks will be supported later in the year.
Google rolls out Android security upgrades
Alongside scam call protection, Google is rolling out extra security boosts: one-time passwords (OTPs) are better protected by automatically hiding these security codes for three hours from most apps,
Live Threat Detection will warn you about risky app behavior, and starting with Android 17, even stolen phones will need your fingerprint or face to unlock.
There's also a new location-sharing setting so apps only get your exact location when they really need it; all part of Google's push to keep your information safe.