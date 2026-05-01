Google launches Antigravity 2.0 to make AI development easier Technology May 20, 2026

Google just rolled out Antigravity 2.0, making it easier for developers to build with AI.

The update lets multiple AI agents team up for faster workflows, and now you can kick off new agents right from the terminal with a new command-line interface.

There's also an SDK so you can create custom agents designed for Google's Gemini model.