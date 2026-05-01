Google launches Antigravity 2.0 to make AI development easier
Google just rolled out Antigravity 2.0, making it easier for developers to build with AI.
The update lets multiple AI agents team up for faster workflows, and now you can kick off new agents right from the terminal with a new command-line interface.
There's also an SDK so you can create custom agents designed for Google's Gemini model.
Google launches $100 AI Ultra plan
Antigravity 2.0 connects smoothly with Google AI Studio, Firebase, and Android, so moving projects between stages is basically seamless.
To handle bigger demand, Google launched a $100-a-month AI Ultra plan that gives 5 times more usage than the Pro tier (plus a $100 credit for new and existing AI Ultra subscribers during I/O week).
The new AI Studio app for Android is open for pre-registration on the Play Store; it helps developers capture ideas, start from high-quality example apps, and share projects socially.