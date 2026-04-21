Google launches April 2026 Android update boosting connections, location services
Technology
Google just dropped its April 2026 update for Android, covering phones, tablets, smartwatches, cars, and even PCs.
The focus this time is on smoother device connections and sharper location services, basically making things work better together and helping your phone know where you are with more accuracy.
Google updates Play services, Store, Wallet
Setting up a new device is now easier with simplified account transfers in Play services (v26.14).
Over on the Play Store (v51.0), you can provide feedback on those AI-generated review summaries and even try out games straight from your You tab; no downloads needed.
Plus, Wallet gets a refresh: adding cards is simpler, and new privacy controls give you more say over your private passes.