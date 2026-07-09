Google launches Business Agent for leads among India's beta tools

Google Ask Advisor provides ad insights

Marketers now get Ask Advisor, which gives personalized insights by pulling data from Google Ads and Analytics (pretty handy for making smarter decisions).

Upgrad got early access to the Business Agent for Leads feature, and YouTube BrandStack (tailored for India) even helped boost quality leads by 23% during cricket season.

Plus, Google's Asset Studio now uses AI to whip up custom ad visuals from your text or branding, making creative work less of a headache.