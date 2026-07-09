Google launches Business Agent for leads among India's beta tools
Google just rolled out a bunch of new AI tools for ads in India in beta, aiming to make campaign setup and management way simpler for businesses.
The highlight is Business Agent for Leads, an AI chatbot (powered by Gemini) that pops up right in Google Search ads, letting users chat instantly and turning those conversations into real leads.
Google Ask Advisor provides ad insights
Marketers now get Ask Advisor, which gives personalized insights by pulling data from Google Ads and Analytics (pretty handy for making smarter decisions).
Upgrad got early access to the Business Agent for Leads feature, and YouTube BrandStack (tailored for India) even helped boost quality leads by 23% during cricket season.
Plus, Google's Asset Studio now uses AI to whip up custom ad visuals from your text or branding, making creative work less of a headache.