Google launches connected apps platform for Gemini and Search preview
Technology
Google just dropped a new platform called Connected Apps Platform for its Gemini and Search services, now in preview.
This lets developers plug their apps right into these tools with an opportunity to "build once and reach high-intent users," making it easier to reach the right users.
Google adds tools and partner integrations
Developers get handy tools to track how their apps are doing (think traffic, speed, and errors).
Google's teaming up with big names like Adobe, Peloton, Experian, Localiza, and soon Calm to bring even more useful features straight into Gemini and Search.
If you're building cool stuff or just love trying new apps, this could mean smoother experiences ahead.