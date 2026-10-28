Google launches connected apps platform for Gemini and Search
Technology
Google just dropped its Connected Apps Platform, making it much easier for developers to plug their apps right into Gemini and Search.
Big names like Adobe and Dropbox are already in, with Calm joining soon.
Now, more than 50 third-party services can show up directly in Gemini, so you get more done without leaving the app.
Developers get launch tools and monitoring
With Connected Apps, developers can launch their apps on Gemini or Search using Google's tools, and keep tabs on things like traffic and errors through the Connected Console.
For users, it means smoother access to your favorite services, plus better personalization (think: the recent Gemini app redesign).
If you're a developer wanting early access, there's a preview sign-up at developers.google.com/connected-apps.