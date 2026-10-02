Google launches DBSC in Chrome to prevent cookie hijacking
Technology
Google has launched Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC) in Chrome to fight cookie hijacking.
This new feature locks your login cookies to your own device's security chip, like the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) on Windows, so hackers can't steal them and pretend to be you.
DBSC already enabled for Google accounts
With DBSC, even if malware sneaks onto your computer, session cookies can't be used anywhere else.
The best part? It's already on for all Google Workspace and personal Google account users in Chrome version 146 or later on Windows.
Just make sure your browser is up to date, and you're automatically covered.