Google launches DBSC tying Chrome login cookies to security chip
Technology
Google just rolled out a new security update for Chrome, called Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC), designed to keep your login cookies safe from hackers.
Announced on June 1, 2026, this feature ties your session cookies to your device's security chip, so even if someone grabs your cookies, they won't work anywhere else.
DBSC auto enabled, no setup required
DBSC has been quietly in the making since 2024 and was tested with Google Workspace accounts last year.
Now, it's switched on automatically for all Google Workspace and personal Google accounts: no setup needed.
All you have to do is make sure you're running Chrome version 146 or later on Windows (or version 148 or later on Mac).
Just hit "About Google Chrome" in the Help menu and restart after updating to stay protected.