Google launches Device Bound Session Credentials to protect Chrome cookies
Technology
Google just rolled out a fresh security feature for Chrome called Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC).
Basically, it locks your browser cookies to your device's security chip (like the Trusted Platform Module), so even if malware grabs your cookies, they won't work on any other device.
It's a solid move to help keep your accounts safer from hackers.
Chrome users update to enable DBSC
DBSC is already turned on for both Google Workspace and personal accounts.
If you're on Windows (Chrome version 146 or later) or Mac (version 148 or later), just update Chrome through the Help menu and you're good to go: your session data will stay locked to your device.
This feature was developed in 2024 and tested with Workspace users last year, so it's been in the works for a while!