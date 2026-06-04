Google Dreambeans turns your life into animated stories: Here's how

Google has launched an experimental app called Dreambeans, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to turn your daily life into animated stories. The app is available on iOS and Android platforms. It works by using data from various Google services such as Gmail, Calendar, Photos, YouTube, and Search History to create a personalized list of AI-illustrated "stories." These stories usually include lifestyle suggestions such as places to visit or topics to explore.

App functionality How the app works Dreambeans generates a range of personalized ideas based on user data. For instance, if a user has an upcoming trip marked in their Google Calendar, the app could provide destination-specific tips such as local cuisine to try or places to visit. The app also serves as a "doomscrolling antidote," providing only 10 to 14 stories per day to inspire users without overwhelming them with information.

Privacy measures Privacy protections in place Dreambeans comes with robust privacy protections. The app's stories are only accessible to the user, and they can delete their data anytime. Users also have the option to choose which Google services they want to connect with the tool. This way, you can enjoy personalized content without compromising your privacy or security.

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Name origin Why is it called Dreambeans? The name 'Dreambeans' was inspired by how the app works while you sleep. "The dream part is literal, because, as you can imagine, it's a lot of data that it is distilling," said Gozde Oznur, product lead for Dreambeans. "The beans part is about how you kind of start your day with a freshly brewed cup of coffee. It has processed everything overnight and hands you a concentrated drop of inspiration in the morning," Oznur added.

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