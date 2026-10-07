Google launches encrypted video selfie account recovery requiring real-time movements
Technology
Google just rolled out a new way to get back into your account: uploading a video selfie.
If you're locked out or can't use your usual device, this feature could save the day.
Google says these videos are encrypted and stored securely, and you'll need to do real-time movements, so it's not as easy for someone else to fake it.
Experts warn deepfakes threaten video verification
Security experts warn that deepfake tech could still trick video verification systems.
As Ricardo Amper, the founder and CEO of Incode Technologies, puts it, motion alone is not proof of life.
To stay ahead of these risks, Google is using detection models plus things like device location and browser info.
Experts also suggest using several layers of security to keep accounts safer.