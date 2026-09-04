Google launches free AI training for Indian educators this week
Technology
Google is rolling out free AI training sessions for educators all over India this week.
The goal? To help teachers use AI in their classrooms without losing that personal teacher-student connection.
These sessions, both online and offline, are part of the Google AI Educator Series and line up with India's National Education Policy 2020.
Google trains teachers to use Gemini
The training will show teachers how to use tools like Gemini for lessons, grading, feedback, and administrative work.
Built around what educators actually want, these sessions aim to save time on routine stuff so teachers can focus more on students and creative teaching.
Google says it wants to make using AI feel less intimidating and more helpful for everyday classroom life.